Watch Bill Murray Sing the Animals’ ‘House of the Rising Sun’

A 'Saturday Night Live' character that helped defined Bill Murray's career turned up in real life at a Florida restaurant on Friday (March 28) night. The actor sat in for a handful of songs with a live band. We've got video above of him singing the Animals' 'House of the Rising Sun.'

This took place at the golf-themed restaurant in St. Augustine that he owns with his brothers. Naturally, it's called 'Caddyshack' and patrons are encouraged to "eat, drink and be Murray"). TMZ reports that Murray did a 45-minute set -- echoing his old role of Nick the Lounge Singer -- and mentioned Them's 'Gloria' as one of the other songs.

But this wasn't one of those random Bill Murray sightings that get passed around the Internet. It was part of the Awards Party for his charity golf tournament, which raised money for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, and his performance was listed on the Schedule of Events.