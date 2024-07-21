Joe Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race: Rockers React

Rock stars are reacting to the news that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race for re-election.

The 81-year-old President has been under increasing pressure to call off his campaign after a disastrous performance in a debate against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump last month. Polls show Biden behind Trump in many key battleground states, with voters stating that the President's age and declining coherence during public appearances has made them less likely to re-elect him.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden wrote on social media. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

"Never in my life will I understand how a debate on TV could mean more than an insurrection on the Capitol," former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach posted, referencing the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack.

Ted Nugent's first reaction was to post a photo of current Vice President Kamala Harris with her face replaced by former President Barack Obama. It is widely expected that Harris will be the new Democratic candidate, a move endorsed by Biden in his messages today.

You can see more rock star reactions to President Biden's decision to end his re-election campaign below. We will update this list throughout the day.