Best Albums of 2014

In their lowest ebbs, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour-led albums were seen by some as nothing more than facsimiles, projects trying too hard to approximate the Roger Waters era. 'The Endless River' was different. This is the album that he should have made in the first place, rather than the guest-packed pastiche of 'Momentary Lapse of Reason,' one which reflected the camaraderie (both musical and otherwise) of Gilmour’s earliest, most free-form, most personal period in the group. And one which reflected his own strengths, thrillingly combined once more with Richard Wright’s and Nick Mason’s. Achieving all of that made 'The Endless River' the best kind of goodbye. Gilmour has closed a circle, and he’s done it (finally) his own way.