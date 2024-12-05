The best reissues of 2024 include the usual assortment of box sets, deluxe editions, super deluxe editions, expanded sets, previously unissued recordings and other archival delights. However, several of the past year's offerings went beyond the call of duty in their presentations.

As you will see in the below list of the Top 15 Reissues of 2024, there's no shortage of classic rock heavyweights. Even after the rise in CD box sets made such archival collections the destination spots for serious collectors and music fans, new material still emerges every year inviting deep-diving explorations.

A pair of the year's top reissues require approximately a 24-hour day to get through in one uninterrupted sitting; others require at least a workday from start to finish. And these are no mere exercises in excess: Taken together in one or two listening sessions, portraits begin to emerge as artists chart their evolutions through song and performance.

READ MORE: Top 25 Rock Albums of 2024

Even the smaller sets - two of 2024's Top 15 reissues include just one disc - uncover specific moments in time in a limited space. Entire histories unspool within the best archival sets; from start to finish, familiar tracks, and many never heard before, tell stories of artists on the cusp of greatness.

Looking over the Top 15 Reissues of 2024, one thing ties them all together: a willingness to go further into an artist's official story than the one that's been presented for decades, whether it's an entire comeback tour documented for the first time or the step-by-step creation of a classic album, from demo to studio to stage. These collections have it all.