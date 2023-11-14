The Beatles have made a triumphant return to the top of the charts with "Now and Then," a new track culled from an old demo tape of John Lennon's.

"Now and Then" was first worked on by the three surviving members of the band in the '90s and was initially intended to be included in the Anthology series, but never completed until recently. Earlier this month, the song and a short documentary film about its making was released.

At present, "Now and Then" sits at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart — their 18th ever and first since 1969. In America, the song has made it to No. 7, making it their 35th No. 1 hit in the country and their first since 1995's "Free as a Bird," another track made using a tape of Lennon's.

READ MORE: Top 10 Beatles Solo No. 1 Singles

With these numbers, the Beatles maintain their status as the most successful British act on the U.S. Hot 100, as well as the second most successful overall on the U.K. singles chart, surpassed only by Elvis Presley.

More Chart Success From the Rolling Stones

But the Beatles aren't the only legacy act rising to the top. The Rolling Stones' recently released album, Hackney Diamonds, peaked at No. 1 in the U.K. and No. 3 in the U.S. It's their 14th LP in their home country to reach the top slot, and their 37th to make the Top 10 in America.