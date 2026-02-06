Beatlemania was unlike any pop culture phenomenon the world had seen before.

Emerging from Liverpool in the early '60s, four mop top musicians -- John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr -- managed to spark an unprecedented wave of global pandemonium. The Beatles weren't just another popular band, they completely transcended the traditional boundaries of rock stardom. Their influence stretched around the world, impacting art, fashion, advertising and more.

Beatlemania -- a term first coined in the fall of 1963 -- was everywhere. Mass hysteria surrounded everything the band did. Teenagers screamed until their voices were hoarse, crowds mobbed the band at every turn and people even threw their bodies at the Beatles' vehicles, all in an attempt to get a glance at the rockers.

"We were all on this ship in the sixties, our generation, a ship going to discover the New World," Lennon once remarked. "And the Beatles were in the crow's nest of that ship."

Indeed, the band somehow maintained a modicum of perspective during their dizzying fame, often laughing and joking to the media, while injecting their interviews with some self-deprecating humor. Still, the weight of Beatlemania wore on the band, even if they weren't often willing to admit it.

"They gave their money, and they gave their screams. But the Beatles kind of gave their nervous systems," Harrison once reflected, as seen in the documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World. "They used us as an excuse to go mad, the world did, and then blamed it on us."

The photos below give insight into what it was like during the height of Beatlemania.