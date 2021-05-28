New ‘Beatles and India’ Film to Include Album of Interpretations

A new documentary called The Beatles in India will center on the band's spiritual and creative connection with the country. There will also be a companion album of Beatles songs interpreted by Indian artists.

The movie is set to premiere in the U.K. on June 6, while the LP, titled The Beatles and India: Songs Inspired by the Film, will follow in the fall.

Each album track was either inspired by the Beatles' 1968 visit to India or other era-specific songs related to the country. Songs include "Child of Nature," "Sexy Sadie" and "Dear Prudence."

You can hear the first single, a cover of John Lennon's 1980 song "India, India" performed by singer Nikhil D’Souza, below.

The film is codirected by Ajoy Bose, author of Across the Universe – The Beatles in India, and cultural researcher Pete Compton and features rarely seen archival footage, photographs, recordings, eyewitness accounts, expert comments and on-location shoots across India.

The Beatles' 1968 journey to India was also documented last year in Meeting the Beatles in India, a feature from Emmy-winning filmmaker Paul Saltzman, who had traveled to India and met the group there.

You can view the track listing for the upcoming album below.

'The Beatles and India: Songs Inspired by the Film' Track Listing

1. "Tomorrow Never Knows" – Kissnuka

2. "Mother Nature’s Son" – Karsh Kale / Benny Dayal

3. "Gimme Some Truth" – Soulmate

4. "Across The Universe" – Tejas / Maalavika Manoj

5. "Everybody’s Got Something To Hide (Except Me And My Monkey)" – Rohan Rajadhyaksha

6. "I Will" – Shibani Dandekar

7. "Julia" – Dhruv Ghanekar

8. "Child Of Nature" – Anupam Roy

9. "The Inner Light" – Anoushka Shankar / Karsh Kale

10. "The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill" – Raaga Trippin

11. "Back In The USSR" – Karsh Kale / Farhan Ahktar

12. "I’m So Tired" – Lisa Mishra

13. "Sexy Sadie" – Siddharth Basrur

14. "Martha My Dear" – Nikhil D’Souza

15. "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)" – Parekh & Singh

16. "Revolution" – Vishal Dadlani

17. "Love You To" – Dhruv Ghanekar

18. "Dear Prudence" – Karsh Kale / Monica Dogra

19. "India, India "– Nikhil D’Souza

Nine Movies That Almost Starred the Beatles