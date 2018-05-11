Beach Boys Announce Philharmonic Orchestra Album

The Beach Boys announced a collaborative album that features the group’s classic vocals mixed with new arrangements by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

They previewed the upcoming release with a new version of “Fun, Fun, Fun" along with a teaser video and the track listing. You can see all of that below.

“I always knew the vocal arrangements I did back in the ‘60s would lend themselves perfectly for a symphony, and there is no better one in the world than the Royal Philharmonic," Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson said. "I am both proud and humbled by what they have created using our songs, and I hope everyone falls in love with it like I have."

“Because of their meticulous harmonies, bringing an orchestral texture to that is very different from the orchestral albums we've done before,” added Ian MacLay, the orchestra’s managing director. “I think that will be borne out when people hear it for the first time.”

Nick Patrick, who co-produced the album with Don Reedman, said the group's multi-layered sound helped shape The Beach Boys With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. “What we found with this album was that when you dig down into the arrangements, they’re extraordinary, they’re new, they’re complex, they’re beautiful, and constructed in a completely original way,” he said. The orchestra recorded its parts in London’s Abbey Road Studios.

The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be released on June 8 on CD and digital, with a double LP to follow on Aug. 15.

'The Beach Boys With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' Track Listing

1. "California Suite"

2. "California Girls"

3. "Wouldn't It Be Nice"

4. "Fun, Fun, Fun"

5. "Don't Worry Baby"

6. "God Only Knows"

7. "Sloop John B"

8. "Heroes And Villains"

9. "Disney Girls"

10. "Here Today"

11. "In My Room"

12. "Kokomo"

13. "The Warmth Of The Sun"

14. "Darlin'"

15. "Help Me Rhonda"

16. "You Still Believe In Me"

17. "Good Vibrations"