Axl Rose Was ‘Throwing Up’ During Guns N’ Roses’ Chicago Concert

Axl Rose has revealed that he was under the weather during a recent Guns N’ Roses performance at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

"I got to the show feeling great, but started getting sick pretty early on," the rocker explained via a series of tweets. "It progressed to where I was throwing up and was light headed. Wouldn’t have been surprised if I’d fallen off the front of the stage.”

The frontman further revealed that his discomfort would come and go throughout the evening. "I’d be fine then not, fine again then not all night,” he recalled. “Was pretty crazy but the crowd was great n’ I was in a great headspace n’ we had fun.”

Though he admitted the health woes “messed with my vocals in places,” Rose was relieved to make it through the performance. The rocker tested negative for COVID-19 and said the cause of his illness was “most likely to be food poisoning.”

Guns N’ Roses are in the midst of a North American trek which runs through October. The tour had been scheduled to head to Mexico for three performances, but those have been postponed due to the country’s recently enhanced COVID restrictions. The band is still slated to head to Australia in November.

Meanwhile, rumors surrounding possible new music from GNR continue to persist. Earlier this summer, the band debuted the track “Absurd” during a stop in Boston. Though Rose described it as “a new Guns N' Roses song," the track was actually a reworking of the Chinese Democracy-era song “Silkworms.”