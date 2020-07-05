Axl Rose Blasts Surgeon General Over Comments on Large Gatherings

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose criticized U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams over a recent Today Show interview where he stated that the decision to attend large gatherings amid COVID-19 is "not a yes or no" question.

On Thursday, Today Show anchor Craig Melvin opened his interview with Adams by noting the two large gatherings President Trump scheduled over the 4th of July weekend: one in Washington D.C., the other in front of Mount Rushmore. Since face coverings were not required at either event, Melvin asked the Surgeon General if he would advise a loved one to attend.

Adams explained the general health risks presented by social interaction in the pandemic era, but Melvin jumped in and asked for a simple "yes or no" on whether he'd "advise someone to go to a large gathering."

"It's not a yes or no,” Adams said. “Every single person has to make up their own mind. There are going to be people going to beaches, going to barbecues, going to different environments. And they have to look at their individual risk. As you mentioned, CDC says larger gatherings are a higher risk. You have to take that into account again with whether or not you’re at risk, whether or you live with someone who is vulnerable, and then you have to take measures to stay safe."

Adams stressed that "the most important thing" is for people who go out in public to "please wear a face covering." He continued, "As we talk about the 4th of July and independence, it's important to understand that if we all wear these, we will actually have more independence and more freedom because more places will be able to stay open and we'll have less spread of the disease."

Rose, who has frequently expressed his anger toward the Trump administration, vented about Adams' response via Twitter, writing, "Jerome Adams is A) A coward B) A POS C) Both. Resign. U don't deserve the job or title. America deserves better."

Adams responded directly, writing, "Hey Axl - appreciate your passion (and your music). How about helping me save some lives by sharing the message about staying safe, and using face coverings?!" He also linked a video addressing how Americans can help halt the spread of coronavirus — like staying six feet from others and wearing a mask.

"Awesome! n' thanks!" Rose replied. "U wanna start by telling peeps to avoid large gatherings? Or u want me to? Shame we didn’t get that out there 4 this wkend like on TV."

The singer, who recently exchanged words online with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, elaborated in a lengthy Twitter note on why he chooses to publicly comment on political issues.

"My disdain 4 r current administration n’ what I perceive as it’s threat to r democracy is no secret," he wrote. "I’m not all that active w/social media n’ tho I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post I don’t really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc. I have as my political or social issue posts rn’t about me. They’re about the issues."

He added that his posts on current events, politics and social issues usually come from "a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.)" He continued, "I’m nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that ultimately I want what’s best for not just r country but for humanity, wildlife n’ r environment n’ other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism r at least in this country free to disagree. So 4 me when I feel someone in this administration for example or perhaps media, in entertainment or the public says or does something that in my view supports or caters to the irresponsibility of this administration or various issues w/government or law enforcement I may voice an opinion. Perhaps a strong or perhaps considered by some a lewd or immature response or opinion. It happens."