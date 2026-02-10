The Australian Pink Floyd Show Announces 2026 ‘Greatest Hits’ North American Tour
The Australian Pink Floyd Show, honored as "the gold standard" in tribute bands, is heading to North America for the 2026 Happiest Days of Our Lives - Greatest Hits tour.
The tour kicks off July 16 in Irving, Texas and will conclude Sept. 21 in Kitchener, Ontario. You can get complete show and ticket information by visiting AussieFloyd.com.
For the 2026 Happiest Days of Our Lives - Greatest Hits tour, The Australian Pink Floyd Show will take the stage with a collection of greatest hits that resonate deeply with Pink Floyd fans worldwide.
Formed in 1988 in Adelaide, Australia, TAFPS was the first Pink Floyd tribute show to reach arena headliner status. To date, they have sold over five million tickets. The band was famously chosen to perform at David Gilmour's 50th birthday party, where they were joined on stage by both Gilmour and Richard Wright.
After spending much of 2025 celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's legendary Wish You Were Here album, The Australian Pink Floyd show now have crafted an all-new stage set and video animations complete with cutting-edge lighting, precision lasers, massive inflatables, and impeccable live sound, delivering an unforgettable experience for both long-time fans and newcomers.
Watch the Australian Pink Floyd Show Perform ‘Time / Breathe (Reprise)’
"The band see it as a tremendous honor to play this music to fellow fans, some of which may never have seen Pink Floyd perform or maybe reliving their youth and with our audience ranging in age from young kids with their parents to grandparents," singer Chris Barnes explains. "It’s common to see several generations of a family all sat together lost in the music and show."
As its name suggests, the 2026 Happiest Days of Our Lives - Greatest Hits tour will find the 10-piece group of highly accomplished musicians covering song from every era of Pink Floyd's celebrated career, honoring the music of Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason as well as the band's legendary and innovative stage shows.
The band members share a deep and life-long love of Pink Floyd's music. "When I was around 5 or 6 my older brother introduced me to Pink Floyd when he played (the 1971 compilation album Relics in our bedroom," Barnes recalls.
"It was a confusing introduction as 'Arnold Layne' and 'See Emily Play' were pop songs that I loved, but between them was 'Interstellar Overdrive,' this nine-minute space rock instrumental freak out. Whenever this played my brother would turn the lights off and I would be terrified!"
About half a decade later, everything clicked fully into place. "When I was about 13 or 14 I saw the famous Live at Pompeii concert film and was blown away from opening bars of 'Echoes," Barnes continues. "From that moment I was hooked and bought a copy of Meddle that week."
Entering his 11th year in the band, Barnes is excited to play in front of old and new fans on this year's tour. "I hope your readers can make it to a show and enjoy a night of great Floyd music," he concludes. "Join us for a multi sensory experience with everything you expect from a Floyd show - inflatables, lasers, a circle screen with films and animations and a cutting edge immersive light show."
The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2026 North American Tour Dates:
July 16 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory
July 17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp
July 18 – Pine Bluff, AR – Saracen Casino Resort
July 19 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
July 22 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
July 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
July 24 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
July 26 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
July 30 – Pocatello, IL – The Port
July 31 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field @ IBG
Aug 1 – Spokane, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheatre
Aug 2 – Seattle, WA – TBD
Aug 4 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts
Aug 6 – West Wendover, NV – Peppermill
Aug 7 – West Wendover, NV – Peppermill
Aug 8 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Aug 9 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center for the Arts
Aug 12 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavli Theatre
Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s
Aug 14 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Casino
Aug 15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center
Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Arts Center
Aug 18 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Aug 20 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater
Aug 21 – Aurora, IL – Riveredge Park
Aug 22 – New Buffalo, MI – Four Winds Casino
Aug 23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
Aug 26 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center
Aug 27 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Aug 28 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Institution
Aug 29 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino
Sept 2 – Moncton – Casino New Brunswick
Sept 3 – Halifax – Scotiabank Centre
Sept 5 – St. John – Mary Brown’s Centre
Sept 9 – Huntington, NY – Paramount
Sept 10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept 11 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium
Sept 12 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center
Sept 13 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre
Sept 15 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Sept 17 – Rimouski, QC – Colisee Sun Life Arena
Sept 18 – Ottawa, ON – Hard Rock Live Ottawa
Sept 19 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sept 20 – Trois Riviere, QC – Amphitheatre Cogeco
Sept 21 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square
This editorial is presented by Australian Pink Floyd Tour.