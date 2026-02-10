The Australian Pink Floyd Show Announces 2026 ‘Greatest Hits’ North American Tour

The Australian Pink Floyd Show, honored as "the gold standard" in tribute bands, is heading to North America for the 2026 Happiest Days of Our Lives - Greatest Hits tour.

The tour kicks off July 16 in Irving, Texas and will conclude Sept. 21 in Kitchener, Ontario. You can get complete show and ticket information by visiting AussieFloyd.com.

For the 2026 Happiest Days of Our Lives - Greatest Hits tour, The Australian Pink Floyd Show will take the stage with a collection of greatest hits that resonate deeply with Pink Floyd fans worldwide.

Formed in 1988 in Adelaide, Australia, TAFPS was the first Pink Floyd tribute show to reach arena headliner status. To date, they have sold over five million tickets. The band was famously chosen to perform at David Gilmour's 50th birthday party, where they were joined on stage by both Gilmour and Richard Wright.

After spending much of 2025 celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's legendary Wish You Were Here album, The Australian Pink Floyd show now have crafted an all-new stage set and video animations complete with cutting-edge lighting, precision lasers, massive inflatables, and impeccable live sound, delivering an unforgettable experience for both long-time fans and newcomers.

Watch the Australian Pink Floyd Show Perform ‘Time / Breathe (Reprise)’

"The band see it as a tremendous honor to play this music to fellow fans, some of which may never have seen Pink Floyd perform or maybe reliving their youth and with our audience ranging in age from young kids with their parents to grandparents," singer Chris Barnes explains. "It’s common to see several generations of a family all sat together lost in the music and show."

As its name suggests, the 2026 Happiest Days of Our Lives - Greatest Hits tour will find the 10-piece group of highly accomplished musicians covering song from every era of Pink Floyd's celebrated career, honoring the music of Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason as well as the band's legendary and innovative stage shows.

The band members share a deep and life-long love of Pink Floyd's music. "When I was around 5 or 6 my older brother introduced me to Pink Floyd when he played (the 1971 compilation album Relics in our bedroom," Barnes recalls.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show The Australian Pink Floyd Show loading...

"It was a confusing introduction as 'Arnold Layne' and 'See Emily Play' were pop songs that I loved, but between them was 'Interstellar Overdrive,' this nine-minute space rock instrumental freak out. Whenever this played my brother would turn the lights off and I would be terrified!"

About half a decade later, everything clicked fully into place. "When I was about 13 or 14 I saw the famous Live at Pompeii concert film and was blown away from opening bars of 'Echoes," Barnes continues. "From that moment I was hooked and bought a copy of Meddle that week."

Entering his 11th year in the band, Barnes is excited to play in front of old and new fans on this year's tour. "I hope your readers can make it to a show and enjoy a night of great Floyd music," he concludes. "Join us for a multi sensory experience with everything you expect from a Floyd show - inflatables, lasers, a circle screen with films and animations and a cutting edge immersive light show."

The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2026 North American Tour Dates:

July 16 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

July 17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp

July 18 – Pine Bluff, AR – Saracen Casino Resort

July 19 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

July 22 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

July 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

July 24 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

July 26 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 30 – Pocatello, IL – The Port

July 31 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field @ IBG

Aug 1 – Spokane, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheatre

Aug 2 – Seattle, WA – TBD

Aug 4 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Aug 6 – West Wendover, NV – Peppermill

Aug 7 – West Wendover, NV – Peppermill

Aug 8 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Aug 9 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center for the Arts

Aug 12 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavli Theatre

Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

Aug 14 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Casino

Aug 15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center

Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

Aug 18 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Aug 20 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

Aug 21 – Aurora, IL – Riveredge Park

Aug 22 – New Buffalo, MI – Four Winds Casino

Aug 23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Aug 26 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

Aug 27 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Aug 28 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Institution

Aug 29 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino

Sept 2 – Moncton – Casino New Brunswick

Sept 3 – Halifax – Scotiabank Centre

Sept 5 – St. John – Mary Brown’s Centre

Sept 9 – Huntington, NY – Paramount

Sept 10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept 11 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium

Sept 12 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sept 13 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

Sept 15 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Sept 17 – Rimouski, QC – Colisee Sun Life Arena

Sept 18 – Ottawa, ON – Hard Rock Live Ottawa

Sept 19 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sept 20 – Trois Riviere, QC – Amphitheatre Cogeco

Sept 21 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square

This editorial is presented by Australian Pink Floyd Tour.