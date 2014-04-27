Watch Arcade Fire Cover Kansas’ ‘Dust In The Wind’

Much like Bruce Springsteen, Canadian indie-rock superstars Arcade Fire have been spicing up their current tour by covering different songs in each city -- and their stop in Kansas City featured a brief rendition of Kansas' classic 'Dust In The Wind.'

Vocalist Win Butler interrupted his bandmates shortly into the performance of the song, exclaiming, “Guys, that was really beautiful, but that’s a Kansas song and we’re in f---in’ Missouri. That’s gonna kill when we play Lawrence [Kansas], though.”

Arcade Fire seem at times playfully determined to bring a bit of rock and roll history into their current tour. Blondie's Debbie Harry joined Arcade Fire on stage at Coachella two weeks ago, a week after the group covered 'Heart Of Glass' live. The band has also used their tour to cover Boyz II Men in addition to Prince's 'Controversy,' Stevie Wonder's 'Uptight' and the Rolling Stones' 'The Last Time.'