Ann Wilson Announces 2020 U.S. Tour

Having spent last year performing with Heart for the first time since 2016, singer Ann Wilson is going back out on the road as a solo act.

She's announced a three-week tour of the U.S. that focuses mainly on the East Coast with a few Midwest dates. She'll begin April 30 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, N.J., and conclude May 21 at the MGM Northfield in Northfield, Ohio. The lone West Coast show is a one-off date on July 31 at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, Calif. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 21 at 10AM local time. You can see the dates below and get full details at her website.

Wilson's most recent solo effort, Immortal, came out in 2018. The record was comprised of her versions of songs by artists who had passed away in the previous few years, including David Bowie, Tom Petty and Chris Cornell.

"As my understanding of what I had undertaken grew and clarified," she said in announcing the album, "I realized a larger truth -- that the souls may have departed, but the songs will forever be their resonances. These are the poets of our time and their expressions must be handed down. Poetry is lasting and elemental like carvings in rock."

Back in November, Ann's sister Nancy told us that she was going to spend the downtime writing songs. “I’ve got a lot of song ideas in my head and in my notes on my phone, and [I’ve been] singing into my phone," she said. "So I think that new Heart material would be really great, because the last album we did was [2016's] Beautiful Broken, [where] we kind of redid some of our favorite [songs from Heart's catalog].”

Ann Wilson 2020 Tour Dates

April 30 -- Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

May 1 -- Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino

May 3 -- Derry, NJ @ Tupelo Music Hall

May 4 -- Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater

May 6 -- Albany, NY @ Egg Performing Arts

May 7 -- Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theater

May 9 -- Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock

May 10 -- Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall For Creative Arts

May 12 -- Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

May 13 -- Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

May 15 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE, Benefit

May 16 -- Elizabeth, IN @ Caesars

May 18 -- St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

May 20 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

May 21 -- Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield

July 31 -- Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair