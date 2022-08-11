Alice in Chains made their first live concert appearance Wednesday night in Burgettstown, Pa., kicking off their 2022 U.S. tour.

The concert marked the first time the band has performed a full live show since September 2019. "Awesome first show after three years," bassist Mike Inez wrote in an Instagram post following the performance. "Felt good to make some noise."

You can see fan-filmed footage of several Alice in Chains songs from the show, along with a complete set list, below.

Watch Alice in Chains Perform 'Man in the Box' in Burgettstown, Pa.

Watch Alice in Chains Perform 'Down in a Hole' in Burgettstown, Pa.

Back in April, guitarist Jerry Cantrell spoke to Forbes about the mandatory pause the pandemic placed on touring and how it affected him.

"I think everybody has to have had some major life realizations, you know? And I think it’s a recalibration of what we do, how we go about doing things," he said. "It’s also kind of a solidifier in terms of this is a pretty cool thing I get to do. And that doesn’t get lost on me — it never really did. There’s elements to the job I’ve never really been crazy about but those are just personal things — the personal space issues and stuff like that. But it’s a pretty cool opportunity that I get to do this."

Alice in Chains is currently scheduled to tour across the U.S. alongside Breaking Benjamin and Bush for the next two months, before wrapping the trek in Mansfield, Mass., on Oct. 8.

Watch Alice in Chains Perform 'Them Bones' in Burgettstown, Pa.

Watch Alice in Chains Perform 'Rooster' in Burgettstown, Pa.

Alice in Chains, 8/10/22, The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, Pa.

1. "Again"

2. "Check My Brain"

3. "Grind"

4. "Them Bones"

5. "Dam That River"

6. "Hollow"

7. "Angry Chair"

8. "Man in the Box"

9. "Rainier Fog"

10. "No Excuses"

11. "The One You Know"

12. "Down in a Hole"

13. "Your Decision"

14. "Would?"

15. "Rooster"