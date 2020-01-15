The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 will consist of the Doobie Brothers, T-Rex, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G.

The Doobie Brothers, T-Rex, Houston and Notorious B.I.G. made the cut in their first years on the ballot, with the late rapper getting the nod in his first year of eligibility. Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode were both on the ballot on two previous occasions.

In addition, Jon Landau, a former music critic who became Bruce Springsteen's manager and co-producer, and Eagles manager Irving Azoff will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is given to non-performers who have contributed to the growth of rock 'n' roll.

This marks the first time that the winner of the fan vote -- the Dave Matthews Band -- will not be inducted. Of the five artists who comprised the latest fan ballot, only the Doobies, who finished third, will be inducted into the Rock Hall, with Matthews, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden and Judas Priest missing out this year.

The induction ceremony will take place at 8PM ET on May 2 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland. For the first time, HBO will broadcast the event live rather than edited and aired a few weeks later. The Hall will announce the performers, presenters and other guests in the weeks leading up to the event. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on SiriusXM's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio.

Tickets for the ceremony go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Feb. 27 at 10AM ET, with a pre-sale for donors beginning Feb. 25.