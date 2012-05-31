Zombie Apocalypse 2012 Playlist

Is the zombie apocalypse upon us? We've been following closely the stories coming out of Miami about the man who chewed a 65-year old homeless man's face on Saturday (May 26). The most recent update suggests that the alleged attacker, Rudy Eugene, was possibly under the influence of "bath salts,' a new drug similar to LSD.

Now, let's be clear, there is nothing funny about a violent, drug-induced assault on another human being (or animal, for that matter). However, the hysteria over the idea that this, and the similar assaults that are reported to have taken place recently, constitutes a sort of "zombie apocalypse" has gotten us to think about the many great songs that deal with the undead.

To prepare us for the zombie apocalypse, we've put together a playlist of songs that you can load on your iPod while we spend these last few days on earth as human beings. And no, we're not including 'Zombie' by the Cranberries. We hate that song.

Let us know if we missed any songs; as you can imagine, we've been busy boarding up the windows of our houses. Now, its on to step two: sharpening our axe while watching 'Zombieland,' lacing up our best running shoes, and beginning the battle for the future of humankind.