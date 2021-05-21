Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Unleash New Song ‘Mammoth’

Wolfgang Van Halen has released the latest song from his solo project Mammoth WVH, the soaring, inspiring “Mammoth.” A dynamic guitar line propels the track, kicking in from the opening note before being joined by drums and bass.

Lyrically, the tune strikes an inspirational tone, with Van Halen delivering a message of perseverance over life’s challenges.

“Wide awake, now I’m home / Right away, how we’ve grown / Not okay to blame yourself / Lay down and die like everybody else / Not okay to just give up and walk away,” he signs in the opening verse in a delivery that sounds like a combination of Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland and Filter’s Richard Patrick.

From there, Van Halen launches into the song’s stirring chorus: “Hey, you / Anything is possible, you’re not the only one / Yeah, let ‘em think you’re unremarkable and prove them wrong.”

The song’s release was accompanied by a lyric video, featuring classic black-and-white television footage with the song’s words emblazoned on retro TV screens. You can watch the lyric video below.

This is the sixth song released in advance of the debut album, Mammoth WVH, following “You’re to Blame,” "Don’t Back Down," “Think It Over,” "Feel" and “Distance.” The latter, a tribute to Wolfgang’s late father, Eddie Van Halen, hit No. 1 at active rock radio.

A message accompanying the latest song noted that “Mammoth” “most encompasses the overall vibe of the debut album.”

Mammoth WVH comes out June 11. Fans who preorder the album will receive an instant download of all the songs released so far.

