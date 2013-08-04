Morgan Neville's excellent documentary 20 Feet From Stardom took a look at the role the professional backup singer has played in rock music. Steeped in gospel music, these predominantly African-American women were frequently called into the studio or out on to the road any time an act wanted to bring a bit of the church into their sound.

Along the way, they were responsible for hooks on some of rock's greatest records – yet they often weren't credited. Unfortunately, when some tried to use their reputations to start a solo career, they were mostly unable to translate their vocal gifts into commercial success.

Countdowns like this one illustrate how unjust it all was. In a few notable cases, the guests on our list of the Top 10 vocal cameos were established stars making an appearance on someone else's record. In others, however, these same overlooked figures were featured.

Note that these aren't duets – we've already covered that – but rather moments where an equally distinctive voice was called upon to give the song a little something extra: