Watch: Violinist Covers Van Halen’s ‘Eruption’

A violin cover of Van Halen’s “Eruption” has been unleashed on the world.

The rendition comes courtesy of Unlucky Morpheus, a Japanese metal band that’s been together since 2008. The star of the show is Jill, the group’s violinist and only musician to appear in the song’s video. With the exception of a few full-band stings, the performance is all hers, and the soloist delivers with a fury rarely showcased on her classical instrument.

Watch Jill rock out to “Eruption” in the video below.

The Van Halen tribute is featured on Loud Playing Workshop, a new album from Unlucky Morpheus released earlier this month. The instrumental LP features covers of songs by several notable western acts, including Dream Theater, Steve Vai and Racer X.

Originally released on Van Halen’s self-titled 1978 debut, "Eruption" remains one of the greatest guitar solos in rock history. The track helped anoint Eddie Van Halen as an axe wielding guitar god, with his distinctive two-handed tapping, rapid flutter picking and whammy bar tricks on full display.

Since Van Halen’s death in October 2020, many artists have found new and unique ways of honoring the rock icon. Billboards and marquees across the country have celebrated his life and lasting contributions to the world of music. A newly unveiled mural of the guitarist adorns the side of Guitar Center in Hollywood.

In addition to the violin cover, several other fans have also used “Eruption” as a way to honor Van Halen. In a popular stop-motion video, a Jawa from Star Wars can be seen playing the song in memory of the “intergalactic legend.” Meanwhile, another YouTuber performed the track on two Stylophones in “tribute to one of the greatest guitar players on the planet.”