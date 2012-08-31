Top 10 Van Morrison Songs

1

Van Morrison wants to rock our gypsy souls, and he did so with such grace and style that "Into the Mystic" became an instant classic. He takes listeners on a spiritual quest, though even Morrison admitted he wasn't sure the exact direction he wanted to take. Much like "Brown Eyed Girl," this track underwent some changes before submission: There were two sets of lyrics and an alternate title, "Into the Misty." Its ethereal feel led to a title change, and Morrison said both sets of lyrics were essentially about being part of the universe.