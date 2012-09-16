Marc Bolan left way too soon, killed in a car accident just a couple weeks shy of his 30th birthday. Fans were left to wonder what might have been. We tip our top hat to the electric warrior with this list of the Top 10 T. Rex Songs.

From his early '60s adventures rolling down a Dylan-inspired folk path, through his time with pop art rockers John's Children, Bolan eventually found his own unique voice with Tyrannosaurus Rex, a folk-hippie duo who would eventually morph into the electric fire that was T. Rex. Essentially launching the glam rock scene in the U.K., T. Rex has inspired countless rock and rollers over the years and Bolan remains a true rock and roll legend.

So let's get it on, bang a gong and count down the Top 10 T. Rex Songs.