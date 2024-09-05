Listen to Sting’s New Song, ‘I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)’

Sting has released a new single, "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)," with his latest power trio.

The track features guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, and arrives before the group's upcoming Sting 3.0 North American tour, which starts in Detroit on Sept. 17.

You can watch the video for "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)" below.

The song takes a decidedly tougher stance than many of Sting's recent songs, adapting the classic Bo Diddley beat and featuring an appealingly raspy vocal take from the singer.

"I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)," on which Sting plays bass and guitar, is the former Police frontman's first new music since his 2021 album The Bridge.

Where Is Sting Playing in 2024?

Sting launched his Sting 3.0 tour in May in Dresden, Germany. The set list included solo favorites ("Fields of Gold," "Fortress Around Your Heart") and Police classics ("Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne").

The trio starts its North American leg of the tour on Sept. 17 with two consecutive nights at the Fillmore Detroit. From there, the group winds through cities such as Toronto, Boston, Atlanta and Chicago before wrapping up with two dates at Los Angeles' Wiltern.

You can see the full itinerary below.

While Sting has not announced a new album to accompany "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)," a box set centered on the Police's final album, 1983's Synchronicity, was recently released. The six-CD set documents the making of the Grammy-winning album through demos, alternate versions and live songs.

Sting 3.0 2024 North American Tour

Sept. 17 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

Sept. 18 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

Sept. 20 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Sept. 21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Sept. 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Oct. 01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Oct. 04 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park

Oct. 07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 12 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 15 - Washington, DC - MGM National Harbor

Oct. 20 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)

Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

Nov. 06 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Nov. 07 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Nov. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern