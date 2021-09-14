Steve Vai Announces Sprawling 2022 U.S. Tour
Steve Vai has announced a sprawling, 54-date U.S. tour that will run from January through April 2022.
The guitar virtuoso’s upcoming trek, the beginning of what he calls the Inviolate World Tour, will commence on Jan. 27 in Las Vegas and wrap on April 2 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 17, and a VIP presale kicks off on Sept. 15. More ticket information can be found at Vai’s website.
Joining Vai on the road will be longtime guitarist and keyboardist Dave Weiner, bassist Philip Bynoe and drummer Jeremy Colson. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
"A performer thrives on performing," Vai said in a statement. "It's been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are [champing] at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music."
Vai has kept busy during the coronavirus pandemic by working on a new studio album, the details of which will be shared imminently, according to a press release. In April, Vai also launched a Patreon page where he posts exclusive one-hour Q&As for paying subscribers. His “Alien Guitar Secrets Live” series also premieres on Patreon, giving fans a closer look at Vai’s guitar techniques and music business insights.
Steve Vai Inviolate World Tour, U.S. 2022
Jan. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Jan. 28 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
Jan. 29 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
Jan. 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Feb. 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell at The Complex
Feb. 2 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
Feb. 4 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
Feb. 5 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 6 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Feb. 8 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Feb. 9 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Feb. 11 - Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre
Feb. 12 - Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre
Feb. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Feb. 15 - Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Feb. 16 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
Feb. 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker
Feb. 18 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Feb. 19 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Feb. 21 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
Feb. 22 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
Feb. 23 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Feb. 24 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
Feb. 25 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Feb. 26 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Feb. 27 - Providence, RI @ The Strand
March 1 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
March 2 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
March 3 - Albany, NY @ The Egg
March 4 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
March 5 - Harrisburg, PA @ Sunoco Theatre
March 6 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
March 8 - Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall
March 9 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
March 10 - Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre
March 11 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall
March 12 - Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater
March 13 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
March 15 - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
March 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
March 17 - St. Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater
March 18 - Kansas City, MO @ The Uptown Theater
March 19 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
March 20 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
March 22 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
March 23 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre
March 25 - Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater
March 26 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
March 27 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
March 28 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
March 29 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
March 31 - Turlock, CA @ Turlock Community Theatre
April 1 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa
April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel