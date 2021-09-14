Steve Vai Announces Sprawling 2022 U.S. Tour

Steve Vai has announced a sprawling, 54-date U.S. tour that will run from January through April 2022.

The guitar virtuoso’s upcoming trek, the beginning of what he calls the Inviolate World Tour, will commence on Jan. 27 in Las Vegas and wrap on April 2 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 17, and a VIP presale kicks off on Sept. 15. More ticket information can be found at Vai’s website.

Joining Vai on the road will be longtime guitarist and keyboardist Dave Weiner, bassist Philip Bynoe and drummer Jeremy Colson. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

"A performer thrives on performing," Vai said in a statement. "It's been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are [champing] at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music."

Vai has kept busy during the coronavirus pandemic by working on a new studio album, the details of which will be shared imminently, according to a press release. In April, Vai also launched a Patreon page where he posts exclusive one-hour Q&As for paying subscribers. His “Alien Guitar Secrets Live” series also premieres on Patreon, giving fans a closer look at Vai’s guitar techniques and music business insights.

Steve Vai Inviolate World Tour, U.S. 2022

Jan. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Jan. 28 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Jan. 29 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Jan. 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Feb. 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell at The Complex

Feb. 2 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

Feb. 4 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Feb. 5 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 6 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Feb. 8 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Feb. 9 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Feb. 11 - Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre

Feb. 12 - Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Feb. 15 - Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Feb. 16 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Feb. 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

Feb. 18 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Feb. 19 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Feb. 21 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 22 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

Feb. 23 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Feb. 24 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

Feb. 25 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Feb. 26 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Feb. 27 - Providence, RI @ The Strand

March 1 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

March 2 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

March 3 - Albany, NY @ The Egg

March 4 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

March 5 - Harrisburg, PA @ Sunoco Theatre

March 6 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

March 8 - Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall

March 9 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

March 10 - Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

March 11 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

March 12 - Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater

March 13 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

March 15 - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

March 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

March 17 - St. Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater

March 18 - Kansas City, MO @ The Uptown Theater

March 19 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

March 20 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

March 22 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

March 23 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre

March 25 - Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater

March 26 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

March 27 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

March 28 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

March 29 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 31 - Turlock, CA @ Turlock Community Theatre

April 1 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel