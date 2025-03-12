‘Spinal Tap II’ Gets a Release Date and Amps That Now Go Past 11

Spinal Tap's amps go past 11 now.

Spinal Tap II, the long-awaited sequel to 1984's rock mockumentary This is Spinal Tap is set for release on Sept. 12.

A brief teaser for the movie, embedded below, shows the band plugging in before a show, revealing an amplifier volume knob that now goes past "11" to... infinity.

David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) are all confirmed to return for the new movie, along with fellow rock stars Paul McCartney and Elton John. Paul Shaffer's Artie Fufkin and Fran Drescher's Bobbi Flekman are also set to return in the new movie. Presumably one or more unfortunate drummers will meet their demise as well.

Read More: 17 Hilarious Real-Life 'Spinal Tap' Stories

In December director and co-writer Rob Reiner revealed that Spinal Tap II would find the long-retired band forced to reunite after unexpectedly returning to the spotlight: "Some big music star, while screwing around at a sound check, is filmed on an iPhone singing a Tap song," he told Empire, "and it goes wild on social media."

You can also expect new Spinal Tap music. “[I]t’ll have a couple of cuts by Elton John and one cut by Paul McCartney – songs that they sing in the film, which aren’t Spinal Tap-type songs, they’re ones that people know. But the rest of them are new.”

A nationwide re-release of the original This Is Spinal Tap movie is expected to hit theaters this summer, with details to be revealed shortly.