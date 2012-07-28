Singer Eric Burdon Recovering From Back Surgery

Eric Burdon will be off the road for a while, as the singer is currently recovering from back surgery. The former Animals singer checked in to a California hospital Friday (July 27), where he underwent a procedure to alleviate his pain.

The singer checked in via Twitter after the operation, and stated, "Successful back surgery earlier today & in hospital room watching opening of the Olympics. Looks like it's gonna be a painful recovery."

Jam! reports that earlier in the day, Burdon's managers announced that the singer's new album, 'Til Your River Runs Dry,' will now be pushed to the first quarter of 2013 in order to allow the singer time to recuperate from his surgery before making promotional plans to support the disc.

At present, the 71-year-old Burdon is expecting his recovery to take between three and six months.