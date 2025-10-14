Are You Currently Planning to Marry Sheryl Crow? Read This First!

So, you've recently gotten engaged to Sheryl Crow - congratulations!

Not to rain on your parade, but her social media team just has one quick question for you and the multiple other "grown men" apparently also currently planning to exchange vows with the "All I Wanna Do" singer: Have you ever actually met Sheryl Crow?

If not, it's possible, just possible, that you're being fooled. Read their official statement below. Then we can figure out how to break the bad news to your parents...

Recently, we've gotten a greatly increased number of comments and posts on this page from grown men who believe they have been direct messaging with Sheryl and have some kind of personal access or relationship with her.

Some of these folks even believe they're going to marry Sheryl despite never actually having met her in their entire lives.

Some of these folks have been convinced to give money to people posing as Sheryl's management team in order to get a "fan card" or pay for a private session with her. And of course, this never happens once the money changes hands - because its a SCAM.

It's kind of incredible that we need to keep saying this, but Sheryl DOES NOT message with fans on social media, on Telegram or WhatsApp, or anywhere else. ANYONE who claims to be Sheryl or someone from her management team who messages a fan is an imposter, a scammer, looking to rip people off.

There are NO exceptions to this fact - trust us! This is the only official Sheryl Crow page on Facebook, Sheryl does not have any other private personal pages here, and she doesn't use any direct messaging platforms. We ban these folks as soon as we see them pop up, but the social media networks are doing a terrible job keeping scammers off their services. You have to be personally diligent and cautious online.

So please, gentlemen: use COMMON SENSE when receiving these scam messages. You honestly think you're going to marry someone famous whom you've never met because you've been DM'ing with someone who claims to be them but has a new account with 12 followers and they're asking you to send them money? C'mon now.

Just enjoy the music! That's what it's all about.

Thanks for reading.

Team Sheryl (your page moderators)