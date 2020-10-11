Sex Pistols’ John Lydon Says Trump is ‘Only Sensible Choice’

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, better known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, has announced he’ll be voting for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

“I’d be daft as a brush not to,” the rocker explained during an interview with the U.K. newspaper The Observer. “He’s the only sensible choice now that Biden is up – he’s incapable of being the man at the helm.”

The thoughts echo similar statements Lydon gave to the BBC earlier in the week. “Of course I’m voting for Trump,” the singer affirmed. “Bad person or not. I don’t want a politician running this world anymore.”

“He’s an individual thinker, I’ll give him that for a start," Lydon said of the controversial president. "He’s not the most lovable fellow on God’s earth, but I cannot see the opposition as offering me anything by way of a solution."

Though Lydon - who became an American citizen in 2013 - has previously supported Democratic presidential candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, he points to the economy as his reason for backing Trump. The rocker - who proudly owns a MAGA hat - is also sympathetic to accusations that Trump is a racist.

“I’ve been accused of the very same thing,” Lydon noted to The Observer, “so I’m offended for anybody who’s called that.”

The punk icon went on to note that he is “anti-racism,” offering thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of George Floyd. “There’s not anyone I know anywhere that wouldn’t say that wasn’t ghastly,” the musician declared of Floyd’s death. “It doesn’t mean all police are nasty or all white folk are racist. Because all lives matter.”