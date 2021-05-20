Watch Sammy Hagar Sing ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ With Afghan Girls

Sammy Hagar is seen singing with young Afghan musicians in a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic “Fly Like an Eagle.”

The song features the former Van Halen frontman with an all-star band of Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, guitarist Todd Shea, keyboardist Rami Jaffee, bassist Nathan East and drummer Kris Myers. It’s dedicated to the memory of at least 90 schoolgirls murdered by a suicide bomber in the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier this month.

The cover was released via the Miraculous Love Kids organization, which was founded by musician Lanny Cordola, which previously covered the Eurythmics classic “Sweet Dreams” with Tom Morello.

“The simple yet powerful message behind ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ has never been more relevant and important, especially in war-torn, poverty-stricken places like Afghanistan,” Cordola said in a statement. “With its urgent call to ‘feed the babies who have no food to eat, shoe the children with no shoes on their feet, house the people living in the street,’ the eagle surveys the landscape and realizes that none of us can truly be free until we address the most pressing matters of the human condition – food, clothing and shelter.”

You can watch the video below.

The Miraculous Love Kids' mission, according to its website, is "to teach the guitar to war-torn, poverty-stricken children, in particular young girls who have little to no rights and are often forced into marriage and face the most extreme forms of violence.”

The concept was inspired by a Charlie Haden quote: “Music in the hands of kids can save the world,” and Cordola believes that “through the guitar, they learn English and about other cultures and countries. They also earn a stipend to support their families, which, in turn, instills in them self-worth and hope for a better future.”

