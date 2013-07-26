The Top 10 Sammy Hagar '00s + Beyond Songs demonstrate quite clearly that the Red Rocker is now aware there is indeed more than 'One Way to Rock.' Although he was supposedly fired from Van Halen for a lack of work ethic, and even though he was now one of the richest rock stars in the world thanks to his tequila empire, Hagar toured constantly and released four solo albums and two records with his new group Chickenfoot during this time. (Meanwhile his former bandmates managed just one studio album and a greatest-hits compilation featuring three new songs -- sung by none other than Hagar, who had temporarily reunited with the group.) As you'll see on the fourth and final part of our Sammy Hagar: Four Decades of Rock series, there's more to admire here than just quantity here -- to this day, the Red Rocker continues to explore new genres and textures, often with highly rewarding results.