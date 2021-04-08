Roger Waters Announces New 2022 Dates for Postponed Tour
Roger Waters announced new 2022 dates for his This Is Not a Drill tour, originally postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 36-date North American trek now launches July 6, 2022, in Pittsburgh and wraps Oct. 8 in Dallas. Tickets originally purchased for the 2020 shows will be valid for the new dates; fans will receive an email with additional information.
The shows will be performed "in the round," utilizing both music and film to create what a Waters describes in a statement as a "stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect and share our precious and precarious planet home."
Waters will play songs from what he calls Pink Floyd's "golden era," along with "several" new tracks. "Words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man," he added. "Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R."
You can see the dates below.
The songwriter teased the production in a new preview clip. "This Is Not a Drill will be a rock 'n' roll show that's about the fact that, if this is our lives ending, we're standing on the precipice," he says. "And it needs just the slightest little nudge, and we'll all be yesterday's news."
In October, Waters released his Us + Them concert movie in various physical editions, including Blu-ray, DVD, double CD and triple vinyl.
Roger Waters 2022 Tour Dates
July 6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 8 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 9 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 15 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 17 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
July 20 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
July 23 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
July 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug. 2 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 16 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 18 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Aug. 23 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug. 25 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Aug. 27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 3 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 6 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Sept. 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Sept. 13 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 17 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Sept. 20 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Sept. 24 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Sept. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Oct. 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 8 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center