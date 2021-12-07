Motley Crue and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Poll

The next round of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees won't be announced until 2022, but fans are already weighing in with their top choices.

Visitors to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland have been casting their unofficial ballots, noting who they'd like to see enshrined in the next class of inductees. The initial round of informal voting included more than 23,000 votes and some familiar names top the list.

Motley Crue -- a band who famously said they'd been blackballed by the Hall -- leads all artists, while Iron Maiden -- who had been among the 2021 nominees, but ultimately didn't earn induction -- sits at No. 2. Seeing those acts at the top of the list offers some vindication to Hall critics who have long claimed that the institution ignores deserving metal bands. Pat Benatar, Blink 182, Dave Matthews Band, Dolly Parton, Weezer, Cher, Styx and Boston round out the top 10.

Other notable fan choices on the list include Weird Al Yankovic (No. 11), Alice in Chains (No. 17), Ozzy Osbourne (No. 18), Foreigner (No. 25), and Phil Collins (No. 28). Watch the video below to see a scrolling list of the top 100.

Though this informal poll at the Rock Hall offers a glimpse into public opinion, it's just for fun and does not count towards an artist's nomination or induction. Nominees for the 2022 class will be announced on a yet-to-be-revealed date next year, at which point an official online fan vote will be made available.

In October, the Hall welcomed its class of 2021, which included Carole King, Todd Rundgren, the Go-Go's, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Jay-Z.