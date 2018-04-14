Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony’s Best Photos

The induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2018 is in the books, and we've got plenty of photographs of Bon Jovi, the Cars, the Moody Blues, Dire Straits and other highlights from the event, which took place at the Public Auditorium in the Hall's hometown of Cleveland.

Bon Jovi, who have been eligible since 2009, were inducted following one other nomination in 2011. Tonight the band reunited with Alec John Such and Richie Sambora, both of whom had previously been axed from the group.

The Cars called it quits in 1987, with frontman Ric Ocasek focusing on his solo career. While members of the band regroups as the New Cars with Todd Rundgren taking the helm, surviving members of the band haven't all come together since 2011 — until tonight, when they reunited to celebrate this honor.

Though the Moody Blues have been eligible for induction since 1989, they made it in this year on their first nomination. Just weeks after their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced this year's class, singer and songwriter Ray Thomas died of cancer, but surviving members — sans Denny Laine, who was on hand to accept the honor — perform tonight.

Dire Straits were also inducted tonight, although they did not perform. The band went dormant in 1992, before an official split was announced in 1995. Similar to the Cars, some former members later came together and toured as Straits, but frontman Mark Knopfler hasn't been interested in a reunion — not even for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. He, his brother Dave Knopfler and Pick Withers all declined to attend.

The 2018 induction ceremony will be broadcast on May 5 at 8PM ET on HBO.