He's chiefly known for a string of big '80s hits, but Robert Palmer's music was always about more than the grinding riffs and thunderous beats of "Addicted to Love" and "Simply Irresistible."

Sadly, Palmer's career was certainly prolific – he recorded 14 studio albums – and highlighted by periods of commercial and critical success, but it was over far too soon. Palmer suffered a fatal heart attack on Sept. 26, 2003, at the age of 54, bringing a sudden end to nearly four decades of brilliantly eclectic musical adventures.

He'll always be missed, but the music survives, and in honor of his life's work, we're taking a few moments today to look beyond those smash hits with our list of the Top 10 Robert Palmer Songs.