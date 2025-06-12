Elton John Live Album From 1977 Arriving This Summer

Elton John's six-show London residency with percussionist Ray Cooper in May 1977 will be available on CD, vinyl and digitally this summer.

Live From the Rainbow Theatre With Ray Cooper first came out in a limited-edition vinyl on Record Store Day in April. The July 25 multiformat release marks the album's first widespread availability.

The new release includes a bonus track, "Goodbye," not found on any of the previous or upcoming vinyl editions. Additional liner notes are also part of the new packaging.

The May 1977 London performances marked the first of John and Cooper's shows together; more than 230 concerts followed.

"I'm delighted that Live From the Rainbow Theatre With Ray Cooper will be available for my fans to enjoy," John said in a press release announcing the album.

"It's an album I'm incredibly proud of, and listening back to it, I'm astounded by how great it sounds. The freedom I felt playing with just the two of us is something I will always remember."

What's on Elton John's 'Live From the Rainbow Theatre With Ray Cooper'?

The Rainbow Theatre concerts were the first time in eight months since John last performed; he had been averaging one show every four days since 1970.

The set's first half featured solo John at the piano; percussionist Cooper then joined him for the second part of the show.

The concerts included the live debuts of several of John's deep tracks, such as "Cage the Songbird," "Idol" and "I Feel Like a Bullet (In the Gun of Robert Ford)."

The 13-song collection also features "The Greatest Discovery" and "Border Song" (both from John's 1970 self-titled LP), "Better Off Dead" (from 1975's Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy) and "Tonight" (from John's most recent album at the time, 1976's Blue Moves).

You can see the track listing for Live From the Rainbow Theatre With Ray Cooper below.

John's latest album, Who Believes in Angels?, a collaboration with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, came out in April.

Elton John, 'Live From the Rainbow Theatre With Ray Cooper' Track Listing

The Greatest Discovery

Border Song

Cage The Songbird

Where To Now St. Peter?

Ticking

Better Off Dead w/Ray Cooper

Sweet Painted Lady

Tonight w/Ray Cooper

Idol w/Ray Cooper

I Feel Like A Bullet (In The Gun Of Robert Ford) w/Ray Cooper

Roy Rogers

Dan Dare (Pilot Of The Future)

Goodbye