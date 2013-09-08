Top 10 Pigpen McKernan Grateful Dead Songs

Ron "Pigpen" McKernan was part of the Grateful Dead before it was even called the Grateful Dead. As this list demonstrates, his departure just before passing away in 1973 ended up changing the band forever.

A groove-focused keyboardist, volcanic harp player and bone-deep lover of the blues, Pigpen's presence had a grounding effect on the group known for its lysergic flights of musical fancy. His heartfelt interpretations often shed new light on old favorites, even as a group of like-minded musicians coalesced around Jerry Garcia in 1964-65 and then as the Grateful Dead went on to wide fame in the early '70s.

By 1972, however, Pigpen had bowed out of the band, diagnosed with congenital biliary cirrhosis. He would be found dead in his home the next year after suffering a gastrointestinal hemorrhage. But not before leaving us with these 10 Pigpen McKernan Grateful Dead classics.