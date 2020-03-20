Watch Norah Jones Cover Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Patience’

Singer-songwriter Norah Jones unveiled a video of herself covering Guns N’ Roses' “Patience” and took the opportunity to ask fans to donate to coronavirus programs.

She shot the clip at home during her self-quarantine. You can watch it below.

“I hope you’re okay in these strange times,” she wrote. “If you’re in a position to make a donation, there are many organizations [that] are getting food or supplies to people in need. @Feeding America, @MusiCaresFoundation are a couple. And please stay home as a pledge of social responsibility to our medical professionals.”

She noted that her cover of "Patience" came about after she "heard a song yesterday that made me feel good, and I’ve always wanted to cover it. So I gave it a try.”

Jones, the daughter of sitar legend Ravi Shankar, has often crossed into rock territory. In 2014 she and Neil Young performed his song “Down by the River”; in 2017 she was tapped to take part in Tom Petty’s Wildflowers tour, before his death.

Guns N’ Roses released the original version of “Patience” as a single in 1989. The all-acoustic song reached No. 4 and helped GN’R Lies, its parent record, reach 5 million sales.

There are currently nearly 249,000 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the current coronavirus. A total of 10,082 deaths, and 88,563 recoveries have been reported, with 95 percent of all cases described as mild. In the U.S., 14,366 cases have been confirmed, with 217 deaths and 125 recoveries.