Watch Mr. Bungle Cover Van Halen’s ‘Loss of Control’

Mr. Bungle closed their Halloween virtual concert with a thunderous cover of Van Halen's "Loss of Control."

The experimental rock/metal band tweeted a clip of the performance. The teaser shows frontman Mike Patton nailing David Lee Roth's signature high notes and heavy vibrato as his bandmates pound out the Women and Children First track.

Van Halen fans will likely notice a visual tribute to the band's late guitarist: Anthrax's Scott Ian playing the song's riff on a replica of Eddie Van Halen's signature "Shark" axe.

"Loss of Control" appeared as the encore of Mr. Bungle's 12-song "The Night They Came Home!" set, which also featured covers of Seals & Crofts, Slayer, Circle Jerks, Stormtroopers of Death and the Mr. Rogers theme song.

The band recently released their first album in 21 years, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, a re-recording of their self-released demo cassette from 1986. The current lineup features Patton and fellow original members Trey Spruance (guitar) and Trevor Dunn (bass), along with Ian and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

Tributes to Eddie Van Halen have been frequent following his death from cancer on Oct. 6. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recently announced they will include a special in memoriam salute to the virtuoso featuring "multiple guitar gods" at the 2020 ceremony.

Former bandmate David Lee Roth released a new song dedicated to the late virtuoso. "Hey Ed I'm gonna miss ya," he wrote in text accompanying the YouTube clip. "See you on the other side."