New Metallica Documentary Premiering in Upcoming Tour Cities

A new Metallica movie is heading to North American theaters to coincide with the band's upcoming M72 tour dates.

Metallica Saved My Life, directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker and longtime Metallica associate Jonas Akerlund, will explore the metal giants' positive impact on the lives of their fans. It features the testimonies of Metallica fanatics from all walks of life, along with insights from the members of the band.

The film is not yet finished, but fans can watch a sneak peek at select locations across North America. Tickets are available now in all of Metallica's upcoming tour cities (except Columbus, Ohio) and are limited to two per person. More screenings will be added as needed if they sell out quickly.

You can watch a teaser trailer for Metallica Saved My Life and see all locations and showtimes below.

Metallica's Statement on 'Metallica Saved My Life'

"As a few of you may know, we've been working behind the scenes the last couple of years on a new film that will be released later this year starring you guys!" the band said in a statement. "Metallica Saved My Life explores our world through the lives of fans who have supported each other through highs, lows, trials and triumphs for over four decades. And yeah, we're in it a little bit too.

"You have the chance to view the film first with a sneak peek at theaters in most of our upcoming tour stops in North America. It's not quite finished yet, but we can't wait for you to see it and let us know what you think. Brought to you by award-winning director Jonas Akerlund, who many fans know from his work with us on 'Turn the Page,' 'Whiskey in the Jar' and 'ManUNkind,' the film will introduce you to fans from all corners of the world and tell their unique stories. You might even be in it!"

Metallica's upcoming North American tour will feature support on select dates from Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies, Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills. In addition to the film screenings, Metallica will partner with the American Red Cross to host blood drives at select tour stops. Participants will received a limited-edition t-shirt while supplies last.

'Metallica Saved My Life' Showtimes

April 18 - Syracuse, NY @ Regal Destiny USA (6:30 p.m.)

April 25 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Theatre Toronto (7 p.m.)

May 2 - Nashville, TN @ Regal Opry Mills (6:30 p.m.)

May 6 - Christiansburg, VA @ Regal New River Valley (6:30 p.m.)

May 24 - Bensalem, PA @ AMC Neshaminy 24 (7 p.m.)

May 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Regal Gallery Place (6:30 p.m.)

May 30 - Charlotte, NC @ AMC Carolina Pavilion 22 (7 p.m.)

June 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Regal Atlantic Station (6:30 p.m.)

June 7 - Tampa, FL @ AMC Veterans 24 (7 p.m.)

June 13 - Houston, TX @ Regal Edwards Greenway Grande Palace (6:30 p.m.)

June 21 - Santa Clara, CA @ AMC Mercado 20 (7 p.m.)

June 28 - Denver, CO @ Regal UA Denver Pavilions (6:30 p.m.)