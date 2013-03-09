The best live albums, like the best concerts, don't merely duplicate onstage what you can get from inside the comfort of your own home. The best live albums transcend the studio recordings from which they originate; they give you the feeling that something really magical happened in concert that particular night.

Most of the records in the above gallery of the Top 10 Live Albums document the artists during their peak years and at the top of their concert game. A couple even redefine the parameters of the live album. But none of them are quick cash-ins by bands looking to buy some time while their singer detoxes after the last tour.

Top 10 Live Albums The best live albums don't merely duplicate what you can get from inside the comfort of your own home. They transcend the studio recordings.

Real-Life ‘Spinal Tap’ Stories: Rolling Stones