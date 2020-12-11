Led Zeppelin Pinball Machine Coming Soon

A Led Zeppelin pinball machine is on the way.

The news comes courtesy of a teaser video uploaded to YouTube by games manufacturer Stern Pinball.

The clip begins with the sound of a concert crowd and is soon met with blinding spotlights. Thunderous applause erupts as the band’s name is revealed, with a title card simply saying the release is “rocking soon.” Watch the teaser below.

No images of the pinball machine are shown in the video and no further details regarding the have yet been given.

Stern Pinball is the world's oldest and largest producer of pinball machines. The company has made many classic-rock themed machines in the past, including titles centered around the Beatles, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Metallica, AC/DC, Kiss and the Rolling Stones.

Though Led Zeppelin broke up in 1980 - and its surviving members last shared the stage in 2007 - former bandmates Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones remain very active.

In October, Plant released Digging Deep: Subterranea, a career-spanning solo compilation album. The rocker also continues to produce new episodes of Digging Deep with Robert Plant, a podcast in which he explains the inspiration and evolution of various songs from his catalog.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Page released his own career retrospective of sorts, not an album but a book. Jimmy Page: The Anthology gives meticulous insight into the guitars, equipment, stage outfits, posters and various personal items the rocker has encountered throughout his storied career.

As for Jones, the bassist had been scheduled to bring his latest band, Sons of Chipotle, to America in 2020, but those plans were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.