Led Zeppelin 02 Arena Live Album Release Date Revealed?

It looks like Led Zeppelin's legions of fans may be getting an early Christmas present this year. According to Britain's Sun newspaper, the powerhouse English blues rockers will release their London 02 Arena show on DVD, Blu-ray and CD this Nov. 22.

The project was recorded and filmed at Led Zeppelin's reunion gig in 2007, which featured Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham, son of the late Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. In a show staged to raise money for the Ahmet Ertegun Education Fund, the legendary musicians ripped through a set that included classics like 'Good Times, Bad Times,' 'Dazed and Confused,' 'Black Dog' and 'Stairway to Heaven,' finishing up with 'Whole Lotta Love' and 'Rock and Roll.'

Now it appears the long-rumored official release of that concert is actually set to see the light of day. 'That Metal Show' co-hosts Eddie Trunk and Jim Florentine have been hinting at big Zeppelin news, and while the band have made no announcement, they have been teasing fans with a countdown on their Facebook page. There is speculation that the band will have a big announcement on Thursday, which is perhaps not coincidentally the fifth anniversary of the day they announced the 02 Arena show. The group updated the countdown by posting a II this morning, and have also posted a teaser clip to YouTube that appears to be the lead-in to 'Good Times, Bad Times,' the opening song from the 02 gig.

A source allegedly told the Sun the project is a done deal, saying, "Jimmy has been in the studio making sure everything is perfect. The band want it to remain true to their exceptionally high standards. It’s coming out on November 22 as part of a simultaneous global release.”