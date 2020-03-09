Kiss Cancels Meet and Greets Due to Coronavirus

Kiss has canceled meet and greets until further notice as the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 spreads.

Fans who had purchased VIP packages that included a photo opportunity received an e-mail from Kiss manager Doc McGhee, according to KLAQ-FM in El Paso, where the band is scheduled to perform tonight.

"Our meet and greets have always offered us and you our fans a unique opportunity to literally stand shoulder to shoulder together," McGhee said. "After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans. Shows will continue as scheduled and we look forward to resuming our time with you backstage.

"Your VIP upgrade will be refunded in full," McGhee added. "There will be no VIP activity taking place at the show. This includes Captain's Lounge and Photo Op. All refunds will be given from point of purchase. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to show up."

The current leg of Kiss' End of the Road farewell tour runs through Saturday, March 15, at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss. They'll return to the U.S. on Aug. 28.

This is the latest tour to be affected by the coronavirus, with European and Asian treks by Whitesnake, Green Day, Sons of Apollo and Slipknot postponed due to the pandemic. A Queen + Adam Lambert date scheduled for May in Paris has also been postponed.

Ozzy Osbourne and Trent Reznor both pulled out of planned appearances at Austin's South by Southwest festival, which was also subsequently canceled due to fears about the spread of COVID-19.



