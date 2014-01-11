Kiss Dress to Kill With Help From Popular Fashion Designer

Because nothing says rocking and rolling all night and partying every day like a expertly tailored suit, Kiss have joined forces with John Varvatos for the designer’s Spring/Summer 2014 collection. The band also performed at Varvatos’ show in Milan earlier today (Jan. 11).

The band recently posed for a series of photographs in the shadow of the Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn, N.Y. with famed rock photographer Danny Clinch. The photo shoot echoed the cover of their 1975 album ‘Dressed to Kill,’ where they borrowed their managers’ suits and stood on a street in the Chelsea section of Manhattan. This time, however, the suits fit.

To kick off the collaboration, Kiss played an unannounced special concert for 200 invitees at Varvatos’ New York boutique at 315 Bowery, the location of the former CBGB club. The video (embedded above) shows the band playing two songs from 'Dressed to Kill' -- ‘Come On and Love Me’ and ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ -- while wearing Varvatos’ outfits, and features commentary from Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

Varvatos’ website has more highlights from the photo shoot, as well as a slideshow from behind-the-scenes.