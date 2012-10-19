Johnny Depp in ‘Into the Great Wide Open’ by Tom Petty

Johnny Depp may have been the star, but Tom Petty's 'Into the Great Wide Open' featured a number of celebrities. Depp's girlfriend in the video was 'Burn Notice' actress Gabrielle Anwar, while his manager was none other than Faye Dunaway. The video also features singers Terence Trent D'Arby and Chynna Phillips and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance from future 'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc at the tail end of the clip.

Petty also showed his Hollywood pull a few years later when Kim Basinger appeared as Petty's fetching corpse of a girlfriend in the darkly humorous video for 'Mary Jane's Last Dance.'

Watch Tom Petty's 'Into the Great Wide Open Video' Featuring Johnny Depp