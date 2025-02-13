Jimmy Page and the Black Crowes Announce Expanded Live Box Set

Jimmy Page and the Black Crowes will release an expanded and remastered box set edition of their collaborative album Live at the Greek on March 14.

Available on six vinyl albums or three CDs, the 36-song set features 16 previously unreleased tracks, including a previously unreleased soundcheck jam.

You can see the complete, expanded Live at the Greek track list below. A previously unreleased cover of the Black Crowes' "No Speak No Slave" is also embedded below.

In October of 1999 Page and the Black Crowes teamed up for a handful of concerts in Los Angeles, New York and Worcester, Massachusetts. The set lists leaned heavily on Led Zeppelin songs, along with a handful of Black Crowes tracks and other covers.

Due to restrictions from their record label, no songs from the Black Crowes catalog were included on the original 2000 edition of Live at the Greek. However they have been restored to their proper placement on this expanded collection.

“The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical and powerful perspective," Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson said in a press release for the new collection.

“Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history," added his bandmate and brother, guitarist Rich Robinson. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them."

Live at the Greek was produced, mixed, and remastered by Kevin Shirley and will include exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and much more. “The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments," said Page.

The 25th anniversary edition of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek will be available in three formats:

6 LP Box Set: 180-gram black vinyl with individual sleeves, a foldout poster, and a removable top box. The fully remixed and remastered show features 16 previously unreleased tracks.

3-CD Set: Presented in a six-panel digipak with a foldout poster, offering the full remixed and remastered show.

Double LP “Best Of” Edition: Features 15 remixed and remastered tracks, pressed on an exclusive electric smoke-colored vinyl, limited to 1,000 copies, and available exclusively on The Black Crowes' official website.

Watch Jimmy Page and the Black Crowes Perform 'No Speak No Slave'

Live at the Greek Expanded Track List (Bold = previously unreleased)

1. "Celebration Day"

2. "Custard Pie"

3. "Sick Again"

4. "No Speak No Slave"

5. "Hard to Handle"

6. "The Wanton Song"

7. "Misty Mountain Hop"

8. "Hots On For Nowhere"

9. "What Is and What Should Never Be"

10. "Wiser Time"

11. "Mellow Down Easy"

12. "Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)"

13. "Ten Years Gone"

14. "In My Time of Dying"

15. "Your Time is Gonna Come"

16. "Remedy"

17. "The Lemon Song"

18. "In the Light"

19. "Shake Your Moneymaker"

20. "Sloppy Drunk Blues"

21. "Shape of Things"

22. "Nobody's Fault But Mine"

23. "Heartbreaker"

24. "Bring It On Home"

25. "She Talks to Angels"

26. "Oh Well"

27. Band Intros

28. "Hey, Hey What Can I Do"

29. "You Shook Me"

30. "Out on the Tiles"

31. "Whole Lotta Love"

32. "Custard Pie" (soundcheck)

33. "You Shook Me" (soundcheck)

34. "The Lemon Song" (soundcheck)

35. "Ten Years Gone" (soundcheck)

36. "Jam" (soundcheck)