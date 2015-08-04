Jimi Hendrix’s Atlanta Pop Festival Performance Captured in New Documentary and Album

Woodstock wasn't Jimi Hendrix's only rock festival. Over the weekend of July 3-5, 1970, the Atlanta Pop Festival featured an incendiary set from the guitarist that found him performing in front of his largest-ever U.S. audience — a milestone that's being commemorated this fall with a new documentary and live album.

The film, titled Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church, is set to air Sept. 4 on Showtime, and offers a behind-the-scenes account of promoter Alex Cooley's efforts to assemble the festival. Cooley sat for interviews, as did Hendrix’s Experience bandmates Billy Cox and the late Mitch Mitchell; other noteworthy Electric Church interviews include Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, Kirk Hammett, Derek Trucks, and Susan Tedeschi.

Electric Church also incorporates what the filmmakers promise is "breathtaking" color 16mm footage of Hendrix's set, which took place July 4 and included a career-spanning set that incorporated a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as well as hits like "Hey Joe," "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” and “Purple Haze” in addition to songs he was still working on in the studio, such as "Room Full of Mirrors,” “Freedom” and “Straight Ahead."

Following the film's broadcast, Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church is scheduled to arrive on DVD and Blu-ray Oct. 30. The home version will include bonus footage not seen during Showtime's airing.

Hendrix's Atlanta Pop Festival set will also make its way to CD and vinyl via the double-disc set Freedom: Jimi Hendrix Experience Atlanta Pop Festival, which is scheduled to make its debut Aug. 28 and is available for pre-order now. Check out the complete track listing below.

'Freedom: Jimi Hendrix Experience Atlanta Pop Festival' Track Listing

"Fire"

"Lover Man"

"Spanish Castle Magic"

"Red House"

"Room Full of Mirrors"

"Hear My Train A-Comin’"

"Message to Love"

"All Along the Watchtower"

"Freedom"

"Foxey Lady"

"Purple Haze"

"Hey Joe"

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

"Stone Free"

"Star Spangled Banner"

"Straight Ahead"

