Hear Kiss’ ‘Dynasty’ Reimagined as a Country Album
Ever wonder what it would sound like if Kiss went country? Well, here's your chance to satisfy that curiosity.
YouTube user marceve76, who has also posted genre or era-switching reimagined versions of albums by Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Queen, has shared a countrified take of Kiss' already divisive 1979 album Dynasty.
You can hear the entire reimagined country version of Dynasty below.
Marceve76 hasn't revealed their true identity or their methods, but the online speculation is that AI was used to create these recordings.
The original Dynasty album found Kiss flirting heavily with disco and pop songwriting and sonics, particularly on the single "I Was Made for Loving You." The song was a big hit on the pop charts, but the change in style angered old-school fans enough that many stopped buying concert tickets and albums, sending the band into a sudden and rapid commercial decline.
When Kiss Went Country With Garth Brooks
Kiss made their own incursion into the country world back in 1994, teaming up with Garth Brooks to record a new version of their song "Hard Luck Woman" on their self-created tribute album Kiss My Ass.
Hear the Country Version of Kiss' 'Dynasty' Album
