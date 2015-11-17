Guns N’ Roses, ‘Rocket Queen’ vs. Monster Magnet, ‘Space Lord': Rock Star Wars

What better way to become a "Space Lord" than with a "Rocket Girl," right? Only this time, you've got to choose as Guns N' Roses face Monster Magnet in the first round of our Rock Star Wars battle.

To try and fill our days between now and the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie, we’ve tracked down 32 space-themed classic rock songs and paired them off against each other in 16 first-round battles. The field will be halved every week based on your votes, until only the spaciest song in rock history remains standing.

"Rocket Queen," from Guns N' Roses' 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction combines a riff Slash wrote with Duff McKagan from a prior band they were in with future GNR member Steven Adler. That was combined with a lyric from Axl Rose about a key figure in the underground scene back then.

Meanwhile, "Space Lord" became Monster Magnet's breakout single in 1998, thanks in part to the psychedelic rock song's distinctive video from director Joseph Kahn. (Attentive viewers will notice an homage to Metallica's clip for "Enter Sandman.) "Space Lord peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's mainstream rock charts and at No. 29 on the alternative list.

So, which of these songs will emerge victorious from this round? It’s your choice. You can listen to both tracks below, and vote once per hour in each of the this round's Rock Star Wars battles until polls close on Nov. 23 at 11:59PM ET. Your choice for our Rock Star Wars champion will be revealed on Dec. 22, 2015.

Watch Monster Magnet Perform 'Space Lord'

Listen to Guns N' Roses Perform 'Rocket Queen'

