Guns N’ Roses Announce New 2020 Stadium Tour Dates
Guns N' Roses will be touring stadiums across North America this summer, the band announced in a press release.
They'll begin July 4 at Milwaukee's Summerfest and conclude Aug. 26 at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mt. The dates include the first-ever rock concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers, on Aug. 8.
You can check out the dates below.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Feb. 7 at noon local time. Members of the band's Nightrain club will have access to a pre-sale beginning Feb. 4 at 10AM local time, with the exception of the Milwaukee date, with the pre-sale beginning Feb. 5 at 10AM local time.
For full information, visit the tour section of their website.
These new dates add up to a busy year for Guns N' Roses. They're playing Latin America throughout March and April, with a European tour booked for May and June.
July 4 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 8 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
July 11 -- Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
July 13 -- Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 16 -- Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
July 18 -- East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium
July 21 -- Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
July 24 -- Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
July 26 -- Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
July 29 -- Denver, CO @ Dick's Sporting Good Park
Aug. 2 -- Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
Aug. 5 -- San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
Aug. 8 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium
Aug. 12 -- Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Aug. 15 -- Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18 -- Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis @ Lucas Oil Stadium
Aug. 23 -- Fargo, ND @ FargoDome
Aug. 26 -- Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium