Guns N’ Roses Announce New 2020 Stadium Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses will be touring stadiums across North America this summer, the band announced in a press release.

They'll begin July 4 at Milwaukee's Summerfest and conclude Aug. 26 at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mt. The dates include the first-ever rock concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers, on Aug. 8.

You can check out the dates below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Feb. 7 at noon local time. Members of the band's Nightrain club will have access to a pre-sale beginning Feb. 4 at 10AM local time, with the exception of the Milwaukee date, with the pre-sale beginning Feb. 5 at 10AM local time.

For full information, visit the tour section of their website.

These new dates add up to a busy year for Guns N' Roses. They're playing Latin America throughout March and April, with a European tour booked for May and June.

Guns N' Roses Announce 2020 North American Tour

July 4 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 8 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

July 11 -- Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

July 13 -- Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 16 -- Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

July 18 -- East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

July 21 -- Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

July 24 -- Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

July 26 -- Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

July 29 -- Denver, CO @ Dick's Sporting Good Park

Aug. 2 -- Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park

Aug. 5 -- San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Aug. 8 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium

Aug. 12 -- Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Aug. 15 -- Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 -- Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 23 -- Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

Aug. 26 -- Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium