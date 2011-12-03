Guns N’ Roses Pass 13 Million Facebook Followers

Guns N' Roses have just passed 13 million fans on their Facebook page. It's a huge milestone, one that puts them inside the Top 100 of all Facebook pages in terms of followers. Currently the band is ranked an No. 99, just ahead of Queen.

Axl Rose and company use the page to keep fans updated on shows and television appearances, as well as to post behind-the-scenes pictures of the band doing rock stars stuff. Most recently they've been promoting their Tour of the Year nomination for the 2011 Ultimate Classic Rock Awards. From time to time they'll share their opinion on reviews of their concerts as well.

Other artists in the Top 100 include Bon Jovi at No. 85, Pink Floyd at No. 79, AC/DC at No. 72 and the Beatles at No. 46. Rapper Eminem is the top musical artist on the list with over 49 million followers. He trails only Facebook and Texas Hold 'Em Poker's Facebook Pages.